Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $11.19

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

