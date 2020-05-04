Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

NASDAQ:LNG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

