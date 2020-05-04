Zacks: Brokerages Expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

