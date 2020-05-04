Brokerages Set Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target at $15.71

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $140.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.23. Evolus has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $25.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

