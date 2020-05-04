Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $27.20

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

