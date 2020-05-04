Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives $50.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INST. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of INST stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Instructure has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Instructure had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Instructure by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Instructure by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

