Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $141.67 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

