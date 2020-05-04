Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $11,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.93. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

