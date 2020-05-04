Analysts Set Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) PT at $67.25

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. UBS Group upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 986.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,679,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,080,000 after acquiring an additional 684,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

