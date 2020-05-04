Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $53.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIK. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

