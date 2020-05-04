Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Receives $8.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

BPFH has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 133,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

