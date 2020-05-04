Brokerages Set NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $351.70

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.70.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $325.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $367.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

