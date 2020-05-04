Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $19.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.33. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

