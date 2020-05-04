Analysts Set Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT at $24.89

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.
In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 in the last quarter.
PINS stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.