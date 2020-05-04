Analysts Set Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT at $24.89

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,976.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 130,462 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

