Brokerages Set Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) PT at $18.75

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Conn’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.29. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

