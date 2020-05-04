Zacks: Analysts Expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. FIX raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.14. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

