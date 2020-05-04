Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target at $9.29

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.00. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

