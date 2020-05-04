2,800 Shares in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $667.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

