Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 161,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,526 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRC opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

