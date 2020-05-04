Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

