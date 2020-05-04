Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 483.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NYSE:SUM opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

