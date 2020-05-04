Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

