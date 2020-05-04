Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Sells $83,641.35 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

