Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPMT opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

