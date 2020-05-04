Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,413 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

