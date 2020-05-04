Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 43.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 244,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 89,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NPO opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $933.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

