Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 264,494 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BY stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

