Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $366.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.71. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

