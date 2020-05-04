Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $366.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.71. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

2,800 Shares in Triumph Bancorp Inc Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
2,800 Shares in Triumph Bancorp Inc Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Tejon Ranch
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Tejon Ranch
Chatham Lodging Trust Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Chatham Lodging Trust Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Summit Materials Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Summit Materials Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Genpact Limited
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Genpact Limited
Pfizer Inc. SVP Sells $83,641.35 in Stock
Pfizer Inc. SVP Sells $83,641.35 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report