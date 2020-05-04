Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $603,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

