Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $9,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 223,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

GTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $411.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.