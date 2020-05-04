Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,335 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MBIA by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in MBIA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MBIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

