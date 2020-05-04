Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Acquires $71,425.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,641.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Webster Financial stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.