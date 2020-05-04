Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Acquires $71,425.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,641.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.