Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Insurance by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Scott St bought 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,631.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,092.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,138 shares of company stock worth $193,262 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Insurance stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

