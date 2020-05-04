Insider Buying: Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Purchases $144,500.00 in Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $60.95 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.