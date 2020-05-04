James Dominic Luther Clements Sells 300 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$311.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$365.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$321.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$332.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

