Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HomeStreet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $597.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.