Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 459.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $26,601,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $13,395,000.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $36.01 on Monday. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

