Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 1,022.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $8,935,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 234,997 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $57,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

LendingClub stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $535.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. LendingClub Corp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

