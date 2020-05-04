Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.31 on Monday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.