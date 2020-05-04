Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 256.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $17.49 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders purchased a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

