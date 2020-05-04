Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,191,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,971,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

