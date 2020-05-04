Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 470.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,147 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,361,697 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 251,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of DO stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.