Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Gladstone Land Corp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.