Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 721.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

