Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 322,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,414,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

