ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

