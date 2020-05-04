Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,091,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

