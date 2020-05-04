Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLO stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

