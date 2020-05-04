Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.64. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.70%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

