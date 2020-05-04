Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,800 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2,560.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MRC Global by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MRC Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $15,660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Perkins bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Insiders purchased 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

